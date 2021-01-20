Two Mega heroes in 'F3'

We already knew that Anil Ravipudi's 'F2 fun and frustration' movie starring Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej became a massive hit at the box office and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the much-awaited sequel of the film F3.

Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the shooting of the movie is currently going on full swing. Varun Tej has also been participating actively in the shooting of this film. Now, an interesting update about the movie is currently doing the rounds on the internet. As per the latest reports, another Mega hero is going to play a crucial role in the film And he is none other than Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej. It seems like Sai Tej's role is going to appear in the pre-climax of the film and will give a comic turn to the story.

However, the official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released. The recently released concept poster of the movie has increased the expectations on this movie.