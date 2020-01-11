Two New Posters From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

All the Bunny fans are ready to get rejoiced… Only a few hours are left for the release most awaited film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Being directed by Trivikram, this movie has many expectations on it. Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna are the producing this movie under the banners of Geeta Arts and Harrika and Hassine Creations.

The makers of this movie have released two new posters from this movie… Here are the posters for our readers:

Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead of the movie and Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Murali Sharma are other important characters of this movie.