Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Two New Posters From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Two New Posters From
Highlights

All the Bunny fans are ready to get rejoiced… Only a few hours are left for the release most awaited film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

All the Bunny fans are ready to get rejoiced… Only a few hours are left for the release most awaited film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Being directed by Trivikram, this movie has many expectations on it. Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna are the producing this movie under the banners of Geeta Arts and Harrika and Hassine Creations.

The makers of this movie have released two new posters from this movie… Here are the posters for our readers:

Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead of the movie and Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Murali Sharma are other important characters of this movie.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates: Fans declare Mahesh Babu10 Jan 2020 7:15 PM GMT

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates: Fans declare Mahesh Babu's film a blockbuster

Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane
Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane
Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet Restoration
Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet...
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident In UP
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident...
Mid-day meal in madrasas among BJP
Mid-day meal in madrasas among BJP's wishlist to Nirmala...


Top