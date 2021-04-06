U-turn Hindi Remake: Samantha Rejects Bollywood Movie?

Samantha, daughter in-law of Akkineni family currently has a slew of movies to her credit. She has been entertaining her fans for the past ten years of her Cinema journey. Even today, she is the most sought after actress and among the highest paid actors in Tollywood.

Samantha is active in the film industry even after she got married. There were some instances when Samantha Akkineni had rejected a few movies during her earlier days. It is not uncommon in the industry to see actors rejecting offers when they are not happy with the stories and due to lack of dates. But it is interesting to note that the movies rejected by Samantha have become super hits!

The movie "Kadal" directed by famous Kollywood director Maniratnam was earlier rejected by Samantha. This movie which had Gowtham Karthik, Arvind Swamy, and Arjun in the star cast became a super hit movie. The story of this movie centered around the lives of fishermen. This movie was well received by people.

The Telugu movie starring Ram Charan and Allu Arjun was supposed to be with Samantha Akkineni. But the actress could not take part in this project also, due to date adjustments.

This was also a box office hit and had earned great success. Shruthi Haasan, Amy Jackson and Kajal Agarwal have acted in this movie. Another blockbuster movie "I" too was rejected by Samantha Akkineni.

Another successful Telugu movie "Ninnu Kori" in which natural star Nani acted was supposed to have Samantha in the star cast, but later the role was played by Niveta Thomas.

The movie was a love story which became a massive hit in Tollywood. There are a few more movies that were rejected by Samantha. Recently, Samantha was seen in the Telugu version of kannada hit, "U-Turn'.

Now, we hear that Samantha has again rejected the offer to act in the Hindi version of the movie. Samantha Akkineni has worked in several movies in about a span of 10 years including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She has done a variety of roles. But the actress recently said that the role she has recently signed is the one she has been dreaming of.

"In this stage of my professional life, Dil Raju sir and Guna Sir has bestowed me with a good gift. I was dreaming of playing a character such as this. I will give my cent per cent effort to pay justice to this character," thus stated Samantha.

The character that Samantha was referring to was Shakunthala in the mega budget movie "Shakunthalam". The actress is preparing herself for this character for the past four months.