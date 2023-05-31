Ugram Sets OTT Release on this Date

Allari Naresh, renowned for his comedic roles, has showcased his versatility as one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. In the past two years, he has ventured into serious films, deviating from his usual comedic repertoire. His latest film, "Ugram," released on May 5th, received a below-average response at the box office.

Earlier, it was reported by OTTplay that the film would be available for streaming on Amazon Prime in the first week of June. However, the latest update confirms that the action drama will start streaming on June 2nd, as announced by Amazon through a tweet.

On the occasion of the OTT release, Allari Naresh expressed his thoughts, stating, "Ugram is a special project for me. I had the opportunity to reunite with director Vijay (Kanakamedala) and portray the role of an honest and powerful cop in the film. I am confident that this action-packed thriller will captivate fans worldwide, keeping them at the edge of their seats."

Mirnaa Mithun played one of the leading roles in the film. "Ugram" revolves around the theme of missing children and follows the journey of a sincere cop, portrayed by Naresh, as he cracks the case. Director Vijay Kanakamedala has presented Naresh in a stunning manner throughout the film. However, despite critical acclaim, the movie did not fare well at the box office. As a result, the makers are now hoping for a solid response during its OTT release.