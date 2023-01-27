Unstoppable Season 2: Premiere Date for Pawan Kalyan's Episode Revealed

The second season of Unstoppable With NBK has been met with great success and has featured a number of notable guests. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the episode featuring Pawan Kalyan.

Rumors suggest that the episode is set to premiere on February 3, 2023, however, an official confirmation from the show's team has not yet been made.

In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan is busy working on his upcoming pan-Indian film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Nidhhi Agerwal as the lead actress.