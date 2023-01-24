Updates on Ravi Teja's Film Ravanasura: Current Status

Ravi Teja, a popular mass hero in the Indian film industry, is currently enjoying success with back-to-back blockbusters in the form of Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya within a short period of time. He has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including the highly-anticipated film Ravanasura. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the film features Sushanth in a key role and has been announced to hit theaters on April 7th.

According to sources, the team is currently filming a song sequence at the Police Academy in Hyderabad and the schedule is expected to continue for a few more days. Ravanasura also stars Faria Abdullah, Pujitha Ponnada, Daksha Nagarkar, Anu Emmanuel in female lead roles, and prominent actors such as Akhand fame Nithin Mehta, Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Sampath Raj, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. The story for the film is provided by Srikanth Visa. Abhishek Nama is producing the film and Harshavardhan Rameshwar is composing the music for the action-packed film.

