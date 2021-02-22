Uppena enters the prestigious 40-crores club

Tollywood: With every passing day, Uppena is continuing to surprise the trade analysts of Tollywood. Already, it surpassed all expectations and has become a blockbuster at the box office. The rampage hasn't stopped even after a week and the release of half-a-dozen new films. Uppena now entered into the prestigious 40 crores club as well.



The collections dropped after the first weekend of the release. However, they picked up the pace once again in the second weekend. May theatres went houseful on Sunday. On the whole, Uppena collected a share of Rs. 34.9 crores in the first week and Rs. 5.2 crores on the second weekend. It collected a total share of Rs. 40.1 crores within 10 days of its release.

This is a huge accomplishment for the team which is filled with debutantes. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Uppena featured Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty as the leads. Vijay Sethupathi played a pivotal role in the movie.