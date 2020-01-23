Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Vaishnav Tej's Uppena on April 2

Vaishnav Tej
Highlights

The first look poster of Vaishnav Tej’s debut flick ‘Uppena’ was unveiled on Thursday.

The first look poster of Vaishnav Tej's debut flick 'Uppena' was unveiled on Thursday. The poster shows the young hero in colorful costumes shouting out loud with hands open at seaside.

Underwent physical makeover for his very first film, Vaishnav Tej looks dapper here. His temperament and the sea in the poster justify the title.

The makers with the posters have announced to release of the film in summer on April 2. Buchi Babu Sana who worked as associate to ace director Sukumar makes his directorial debut with 'Uppena.'

New girl Krithi Shetty is also making her debut with this film while Tamil star actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen is handling the cinematography.

Mythri Movie Makers is producing 'Uppena' in association with Sukumar Writings banner. Actually, Vaishnav is brother of Sai Dharam Tej.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
TDP influence limited to 29 villages: Ronda Anjireddy23 Jan 2020 6:05 PM GMT

TDP influence limited to 29 villages: Ronda Anjireddy

Need to handle pressure better this time at T20 World Cup, says Harmanpreet Kaur
Need to handle pressure better this time at T20 World Cup, says...
MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy lays foundation for development works
MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy lays foundation for development
3-day TOSACON symposium in Nizamabad begins today
3-day TOSACON symposium in Nizamabad begins today
HPRC International Women
HPRC International Women's Arena Polo Cup begins today

More From Entertainment

More >>
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town23 Jan 2020 5:37 PM GMT

Flop divas trying their luck in B-town

Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role
Kangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif Ali Khan
Kangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif Ali Khan
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi's hairdo costs a bomb


Top