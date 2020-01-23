Vaishnav Tej's Uppena on April 2

The first look poster of Vaishnav Tej's debut flick 'Uppena' was unveiled on Thursday. The poster shows the young hero in colorful costumes shouting out loud with hands open at seaside.

Underwent physical makeover for his very first film, Vaishnav Tej looks dapper here. His temperament and the sea in the poster justify the title.

The makers with the posters have announced to release of the film in summer on April 2. Buchi Babu Sana who worked as associate to ace director Sukumar makes his directorial debut with 'Uppena.'

New girl Krithi Shetty is also making her debut with this film while Tamil star actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen is handling the cinematography.

Mythri Movie Makers is producing 'Uppena' in association with Sukumar Writings banner. Actually, Vaishnav is brother of Sai Dharam Tej.