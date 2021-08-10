Vaisshnav Tej Panja goes on floors

Producer BVSN Prasad, who has made a number of hit movies under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP, is currently bankrolling a movie with the 'Uppena' sensation Vaisshnav Tej Panja as the hero. Gireeshaaya, who wielded the megaphone for the Tamil remake of 'Arjun Reddy', is its director. On Tuesday, the untitled movie went on the floors in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the project, BVSN Prasad today said, "We are very happy to be collaborating with Vaisshnav Tej, whose debut movie 'Uppena' was a blockbuster. Gireeshaaya had earlier worked under 'Arjun Reddy' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Our movie marks his Tollywood debut. Vaisshnav Tej became very popular with youngsters, thanks to 'Uppena'. We are confident that he will grow popular with the family audience after our movie. Our movie is a nice family entertainer. Ketika Sharma is its heroine. Shamdat is our cinematographer. We are glad to be working with Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad garu."

