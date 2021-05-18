Vaisshnav Tej turns a Kabaddi player?

Supreme Star Sai Tej's brother Vaisshnav Tej made his debut with the film Uppena. The actor's second film is ready and will hit an OTT platform soon. Krish Jagarlamudi is the film's director. Interestingly, there is no clarity on his next lineup but we hear that the actor is going to do a sports drama.

If the reports are true, Vaisshnav Tej is planning to do a Kabaddi-based sports drama, in the direction of a newcomer named Prudhvi. Nagarjuna Akkineni will pool the resources for the film and he is said to have impressed with the storyline.

Vaisshnav Tej will undergo a physical transformation for the movie and he will officially announce the new film soon. Most likely, the project will hit the floors by the end of the year.

As of now, Vaisshnav Tej is waiting for the pandemic to come to an end like all the other heroes.