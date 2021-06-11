Vakeel Saab beats Pink on IMDb

Power star Pawan Kalyan recently marked his come back into the industry with 'Vakeel Saab' movie which came out as the official Telugu remake of the Hindi super hit film, 'Pink'. The movie has now created a record by getting 84.4% rating on IMDB.



Interestingly, the original version of the film, 'Pink' only scored 75.5 percent on IMDB whereas the Tamil remake version of the movie, 'Nerkonda Paarvai' has recorded 73.4 percent on IMDB. 'Vakeel Saab' movie has created a record by gaining more ratings than be the original version.



Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla played the lead roles in Vakeel Saab. The film was taken away from theatres just a few days before the theatres are shut down.



On the other hand, PSPK is busy with a bunch of projects in his pipeline including 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' under the direction of Krish.

