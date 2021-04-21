Vakeel Saab: Breakeven not possible!

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab might end the dream run at the box-office now. The film might end as an above average film at the box-office.

Going by the current reports, there is no chance for the film reaching the break-even point. The breakeven may not happen as theatres are completely getting closed from tomorrow in Telangana.

With a very limited release, that too until this Friday and only in the USA, the film may not achieve the mark. The Andhra Pradesh theatres will see only 50 percent occupancy. The breakeven will be possible only if there is full occupancy in theatres.

The film collected 85 crores worldwide share in 10 days of its joumey with all the barriers proving the stamina of Pawan Kalyan at the box-office.

The trade analysts reveal us that the film needs to collect 3 more crores to achieve the breakeven.