Vakeel Saab: Chiranjeevi is all excited to watch Pawan Kalyan on the big screens after a long time

Tollywood: It is all known that Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab movie is getting released tomorrow. After a couple of years, this ace actor is making his comeback to Tollywood and thus all his fans and movie buffs are eagerly awaiting to watch him on the big screens. Just like normal people, even Pawan Kalyan's elder brother Chiranjeevi is all excited to watch the movie. He tweeted the same on his Twitter page and said that he will watch the movie in the theatre along with his family tomorrow.







చాలా కాలం తరువాత @PawanKalyan ని వెండితెర మీద చూడటానికి మీలాగే నేనుకూడా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను. అమ్మ , కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో రేపు సాయంత్రం థియేటర్ లో #VakeelSaab చూస్తున్నాను.Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned :) pic.twitter.com/eRyVbsMke0 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2021





Along with sharing a throwback pic with his brother Pawan Kalyan, Chiru also wrote, "చాలా కాలం తరువాత @PawanKalyanని వెండితెర మీద చూడటానికి మీలాగే నేనుకూడా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను. అమ్మ , కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో రేపు సాయంత్రం థియేటర్ లో #VakeelSaab చూస్తున్నాను.Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned :)".



Chiru is seen combing his dear brother Pawan's hair in the pic… Both the brothers are seen twinning in the black attires and looked cool in their young age.

Even Prakash Raj also dropped a new poster from the movie and is all excited to watch it on the screens.





Prakash Raj and Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the advocates in the movie. Pawan Kalyan will raise his voice for the three female clients but Prakash Raj will be the side of accused men who tried to molest the girls in the running car.



Well, speaking about the Vakeel Saab movie, it is the remake of the Bollywood movie 'Pink'. The 'Vaakel Saab' movie is directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. It has Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj and Naresh in other important roles. Pawan will be seen as an 'Advocate' in this flick raising his voice against the attacks being made on women in society.

Vakeel Saab movie will be released tomorrow i.e on 9th April 2021.