Vakeel Saab over; Krish's film pending now

Pawan Kalyan successfully wrapped up the shoot of Vakeel Saab. The actor is on to his next film now. The actor is busy working on the shoot of Krish's film. Pawan joined the sets of this untitled film today.

"Powerstar #PawanKalyan, Director Krish and Producer AM Ratnam's Mega Surya Productions film shooting has resumed today." revealed the PR team on social media.

Mega Surya Productions is the production house bankrolling the film. The production house also officially confirmed that the unit resumed the shoot. "A great news to share with all of you, @PawanKalyan garu resumed shooting for @DirKrish's #PSPK27. More updates to follow!" they posted on social media.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film unit is yet to finalize the leading lady. More details about the film will come out soon. Keep watching the space for more details.