Vakeel Saab: Unnecessary negativity on the film

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the exciting movies in the recent times. The film released on 9th of this month and became a big hit at the box-office. The makers are extremely happy with the way the revenue is being generated at the box-office. However, there is some negativity around the project now.

There are rumours that the film is going to be released on the OTT platform soon. With a lot of new films gearing up for a release on OTT platforms, there is a talk that Vakeel Saab will also appear on a digital streaming platform soon. If the rumor gets spread viral, then, there is a chance that it affects the film's collections.

As a result, already the film unit launched a special poster of the film and then Dil Raju also posted a video on social media, explaining that the film will not be on any OTT platform anytime soon.