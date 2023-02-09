Valentine's Day Special: Get Ready for a Blockbuster Movie Re-Release

The trend of re-releasing films has gained popularity in recent years, with the re-release of the Telugu hit "Pokiri" being a major driving force behind this trend. Not just big budget films, but smaller films are also being given a second chance on the big screen.

On Valentine's Day, the Telugu romantic comedy "Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana" will be re-released for one day only. This is a great opportunity for movie fans to catch this heartwarming film once again on the big screen. The film stars Siddharth, Trisha Krishnan, and Srihari in lead roles.



Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was remade in a record-breaking nine Indian languages and has received a total of nine Filmfare Awards South and five Nandi Awards. Produced by M.S. Raju, the film's music was composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad.

