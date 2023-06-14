Live
Varun and Lavanya enjoying vacation after engagement
After being in love since 2016 and keeping their relationship a secret all these years, “Mister” and “Anthariksham” co-stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a private ceremony last week. The lovebirds are currently on a post-engagement holiday in Florence, Italy and are having a blissful time together.
Earlier, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen along with his soon-to-be wife. “Thanks to each and everyone for the warm wishes!,” Varun wrote, following it up with infinite love emojis.
While the date of their wedding is under wraps, Varun and Lavanya are rumored to be planning a destination wedding later this year. While the engagement was a private ceremony with only close friends and family members gracing the occasion, the wedding and reception are going to be a grand affair.