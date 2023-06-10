Live
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati engagement: Love birds gets engaged
“Mister” and “Anthariksham” co-stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a private ceremony on Friday night
“Mister” and “Anthariksham” co-stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a private ceremony on Friday night. The lovebirds got hitched at Naga Babu’s house in Manikonda in the presence of all the Mega cousins, close friends and family members.
Naga Babu’s mother Anjana Devi, Chiranjeevi and family, Pavan Kalyan, Ram Charan and family, Allu Aravind and family, Allu Arjun and family, Allu Bobby and family, Allu Sirish, Dr Venkateswara Rao and family, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Sushmitha Konidela and her family, Sreeja Konidela and several others graced the occasion and blessed the girl. The marriage date has not been finalised yet.
On this memorable day, Varun Tej took to Instagram and shared a few lovely pictures of him and his lady love Lavanya Tripathi. “Found my Lav,” Varun wrote in his post. On the other hand, Lavanya shared the same pictures ànd wrote, “found my forever from 2016 to infinity followed by a red heart.”