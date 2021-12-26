Varun Tej's 'Ghani' gets a new release date

These days sports dramas are turning out to be the main genre of Bollywood and Tollywood makers! There are a couple of interesting projects lined-up in this category in the coming months. Along with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey remake, even Ajay Devgn'sMaidaan and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' also fall in the same category. We have already witnessed Ranveer Singh's '83' creating magic on the big screens. When it comes to Tollywood, Vijay Devarakonda's 'Liger' and VarunTej's 'Ghani' belong to 'Boxing' sport!



Well, Mega hero,VarunTej's 'Ghani' movie was earlier scheduled to release this month itself but to avoid clash with big projects like ShyamSingha Roy and Pushpa, the makers postponed the release date. Now, on the occasion of the Christmas festival, the new release date of this movie is unveiled!

Sharing the new poster of the movie, Varun Tej announced the new release date to all his fans. Varun looked intense in the boxing ring with all the wounds on his face!

Speaking about the movie, young hero Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul GhaniUsman aka Ghani while JagapathiBabu will be seen as Eswarnath and SaieeManjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. To own that Pan-Indian appeal to the movie, makers roped in Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra to play prominent roles in this movie. Even Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are essaying important roles in this movie. VarunTej took boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill in this movie.

"Ghani" movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will now hit the theatres on 18th March, 2022!