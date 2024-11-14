Varun Tej's Matka Hits Theaters: Audience Reactions & Reviews So Far

Varun Tej's latest movie, Matka, directed by Karuna Kumar (known for films like Palasa 1978, Metro Kathalu, Kalapuram, and Sridevi Soda Center), was released in theaters today, Thursday (November 14).

Let's take a look at the Twitter reactions and reviews to see what kind of impact this period action drama will have on Varun’s career.

Positive Reactions

Netizens have been praising Varun Tej’s performance in the movie, where he plays the character Matka Vasu in three different variations. Many are impressed with how he developed a character with negative shades.

The film tells the story of how an ordinary migrant from Burma, who moved to Vizag for a better life, becomes the king of the *Matka* business empire. The audience has appreciated the mix of emotions, action, love story, and the struggle Vasu faces throughout his journey.

Ahead of the movie's release, Varun's cousin, hero Siddharth Tej, tweeted his support: "Varun Tej, I think this movie will give you huge success. I know how much you have sweated for the role of Vasu. You are amazing on screen. I am waiting for your blockbuster success!"

Many netizens are calling Matka a complete mass commercial movie, with Varun Tej delivering one of his best performances. A tweet pointed out that 20 years from now, people will still remember this movie, and whenever Varun Tej’s name comes up, Matka will surely be mentioned.

The movie has been praised for its gripping story, great fight sequences, and the balance of comedy, action, sentiment, and emotions.

Negative Reactions

Despite the positive reviews, there are also some negative comments circulating on social media. Critics are mentioning the poor release timing, lack of hype, and the absence of any standout songs. Some tweets have expressed disappointment with the movie’s screenplay and the lack of emotional connection to the character of Matka Vasu.

One viewer commented that the story is predictable and that the rags to riches plot feels cliché and boring. While Varun Tej’s performance is praised, especially in the gang-star scenes, others felt the rest of the film didn’t offer anything engaging.

Additionally, the background music, composed by GV Prakash, is described as decent but repetitive, with one user calling the songs "speed breakers" for the film’s pacing.

These opinions are based on the initial reactions from social media.

To fully understand the story and how it connects emotionally with audiences, the best way is to watch Matka in theaters and experience it for yourself.

Check a few social media posts here:

Babuuu @IAmVarunTej, wishing you a massive blockbuster with #MATKA. I've seen all the effort you've put into this Vasu role. Your looks are fabulous, and I'm rooting for your phenomenal success🤗



All the best to director @KKfilmmaker garu, @Meenakshiioffl and the whole team and… pic.twitter.com/IyuC8eM0MO — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 13, 2024

Watch the trailer here:



