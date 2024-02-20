‘Vasthavvam’ teaser gets launched

The teaser for the upcoming Telugu movie, titled "Vasthavvam," was grandly launched, generating heightened expectations for the love romantic thriller. The film stars Meghshyam and Rekha Nirosha in the lead roles, directed by Jeevan Bandi and produced by Aditya Mudgal under Anjanisut Films. The music for the movie is composed by Pedpadalli Rohit (PR).

Aditya Mudgal, the producer, expressed the team's dedication and hard work in bringing the movie to fruition. He praised director Jeevan Bandi's narration and applauded the stellar performances of Meghshyam and Rekha Nirosha. Aditya Mudgal acknowledged the positive response to PR's music and sought the blessings of the audience for the film's success.

Director Jeevan Bandi extended special thanks to producer Aditya for believing in the story and bringing it to the screen. He highlighted the memorable contributions of every small character in the movie and expressed gratitude for the support received from technicians and artists. Jeevan Bandi praised the quality of PR's music and expressed confidence in the film's success, seeking continuous support from the audience.

Heroine Rekha Nirosha addressed the need for proper support for the film and emphasized the crucial roles played by the media and the audience. She spoke passionately about the film's content, describing it as a story that everyone will love. Rekha Nirosha expressed anticipation for bringing the movie to the audience soon and wished for the blessings and support of the viewers.

Hero Meghshyam shared his love for movies and his journey from college theater arts to starring in the upcoming film. He appreciated director Jeevan for effectively bringing the story to life without deviating from its essence. Meghshyam thanked Producer Aditya and Director Jeevan for the opportunity and expressed a collective hope for the film's success, seeking continuous support from the audience.