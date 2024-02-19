Vedika’s ‘Fear’ wraps filming

The film is produced by AR Abhi under the Dattatreya Media banner, with Sujatha Reddy and Sama Surender Reddy serving as the co-producers. Directed by Haritha Gogineni, “Fear” is a suspense thriller.

Aravind Krishna will be seen in a special role.The makers completed the shoot today. Notably, the shooting commenced and concluded in a single schedule. Despite this being her directorial debut, Haritha Gogineni executed the filming of “Fear” with remarkable clarity.

The effective collaboration on stage, support from Heroine Vedhika, other artists, and meticulous planning by the movie team enabled the completion of shooting in such a brief period. Currently, post-production activities are underway. The filmmakers have stated that the film’s output has been excellent and they will soon complete post-production and announce the film’s theatrical release date.