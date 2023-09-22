Live
‘Veedu’ from Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ looks massy
While the teaser of the Pan India film Tiger Nageswara Rao introduced Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s character, the trailer transported us to the world of this biggest thief. The first single “Ek Dum” showed the romantic side, and the second single “Veedu” which is out now defines Tiger’s character.
GV Prakash Kumar scored the massiest song for the movie that has powerful beats. The lyrics are penned by Academy Award winner Chandrabose and the words are spectacularly larger than life and that is exactly what the masses want to experience. Singer Anurag Kulkarni added robustness to the song with his powerful vocals.
The visuals are top class and the fire effects, rawish making, and grey tone strengthen the intensity. Judging from the lyrical video, it's clear that Ravi Teja plays a ruthless thief, who doesn’t spare if someone comes his way. Director Vamsee presented the character in the massiest avatar and it’s a treat for fans to see Ravi Teja in such a ferocious character. The background dancers give more elevation to Ravi Teja’s character with their strong gestures. This song is going to gratify the masses to the core and it will give extra josh when we watch the song on screen with full visuals.
This crazy project is produced ambitiously by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts which made consecutive Pan India blockbusters The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. The movie stars Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj playing the heroines.
The cinematography is by R Madhie ISC, while Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer. The movie is slated for release on October 20th for Dussehra.