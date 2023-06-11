  • Menu
‘Veera Simha Reddy’ 100 days function held in a grand way

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s “Veera Simha Reddy,” released during Sankranthi 2023, completed its 100 days. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action entertainer was produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film turned out to be a massive blockbuster providing huge profits.

The team celebrated 100 days function of the movie today, on the eve of Balakrishna’s birthday. Everyone on the team was presented with 100 days shields. The shields were also given to all the distributors. Other than the film’s team and distributors, the occasion was also graced by Anil Ravipudi, Bobby, Harish Shankar, Shiva Nirvana, Buchi Babu, Sitara Naga Vamsi, Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi, and several others.

