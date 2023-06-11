Live
- Power tariff : Kollu Ravindra accuses AP government of looting people
- Vijayawada: Industry-Academia Dialogue Conclave held at SRM
- Supriya Sule, Praful Patel new working presidents of NCP
- We’ll see as we go along, Puri on petrol prices
- Visakhapatnam: Make use of technology to benefit planet
- Telangana Congress to study winning chances every 15 days in Assembly segments
- Hyderabad : Telangana Run tomorrow, traffic restrictions in city
- Hyderabad: Niranjan Reddy terms it Delhi-scripted meet
- Kanna Lakshminarayana slams power cuts, tariff hike
- KA Paul urges KCR to join hands
‘Veera Simha Reddy’ 100 days function held in a grand way
Highlights
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s “Veera Simha Reddy,” released during Sankranthi 2023, completed its 100 days. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action...
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s “Veera Simha Reddy,” released during Sankranthi 2023, completed its 100 days. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action entertainer was produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film turned out to be a massive blockbuster providing huge profits.
The team celebrated 100 days function of the movie today, on the eve of Balakrishna’s birthday. Everyone on the team was presented with 100 days shields. The shields were also given to all the distributors. Other than the film’s team and distributors, the occasion was also graced by Anil Ravipudi, Bobby, Harish Shankar, Shiva Nirvana, Buchi Babu, Sitara Naga Vamsi, Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi, and several others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS