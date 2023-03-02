'Veera Simha Reddy' has successfully completed 50 days at the box office.

It's a rare and significant accomplishment for a film to run continuously in theatres for 50 days, especially with so many other releases competing for screens each week. In recent times, the theatrical business has become limited to just 2-3 weeks. However, Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' managed to complete a successful 50-day run in cinemas, demonstrating that audiences always support good content films that have elements for all sections, regardless of competition. The movie achieved this feat in 23 direct and 54 shifting theatres, making it the highest-grossing film for Balakrishna.

'Veera Simha Reddy' is not entirely a mass-action entertainer. The directorial debut of Gopichand Malineni had family emotions, a good dose of appealing drama, and breathtaking action. Balakrishna played a dual role as a father and son, with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, and Honey Rose, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay in vital roles. The movie was produced by Mythri Movie Makers with S Thaman providing a chartbuster album. 'Veera Simha Reddy' is the second blockbuster film for Balakrishna and this combination.