‘Vegam’ Lyrical Song From Nagarjuna’s ‘The Ghost’ Movie Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor King Nagarjuna is all set to turn into an Interpol officer for his upcoming movie 'The Ghost'. The makers are leaving no occasion in creating a buzz on the movie and thus, the movie is also trending on social media. After the release of the trailer, they are slowly unveiling the video and lyrical songs. Off late, they dropped the lyrical video of the 'Vegam…" song and showcased a glimpse of romance between the lead pair Sonal and Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "The thumping beat of #Vegam is all yours… https://bit.ly/3Ujs7uC #TheGhostonOct5 #TheGhost".

The song is a complete romantic one and it showcased the lead actors in a complete chill mood sporting in modish attires and holding a glass of wine. They are seen chilling in the boat amid the beautiful blue sea!

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Nagarjuna aka Vikram's friend Anu contacting him after 20 long years. She informs him about her problem and thus he advices her to leave the city along with her daughter. He also promises Anu's father in his childhood to take care of her. But as the whole underworld plans to kill Anu and her daughter, we need to wait and watch how Vikram will protect her. His romance with Sonal Chauhan is also witnessed in the trailer.

Nag and Sonal looked stylish as Interpol officers! In the 'Tamahagane promo' video Nagarjuna is seen making his special sword and is all set to take a toll on the criminals with it! Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

The Ghost movie will hit the theatres on 5th October, 2022!



