Venkatesh And Varun Tej’s F3 Movie Trailer Release Date Is Out…

It is all known that Tollywood's most-awaited movies Sarkaru Vaari Paata and F3 are ready to hit the theatres this month itself! So, the makers of these movies are creating noise on social media with their awesome digital promotions. Today we are all going to witness the trailer of SVP movie in the evening and coming to Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3, even the trailer of this movie is all set to hit the social media soon. The makers also dropped a new poster and unveiled this great news to all the fans of these ace actors!



Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "#F3Trailer is Trending National Wide on @Twitter THEATRICAL TRAILER FROM MAY 9th #F3Movie #F3OnMay27".

Varun and Venkatesh looked cool in the poster sporting in the printed shirts and shorts! Their smiles and cool sunnies made them look handsome!

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has an ensemble cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur. Even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important supporting roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. F3 movie will now release this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022 in the theatres!