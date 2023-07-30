Venkatesh launches Jailer’s ‘Hukum’ Telugu version

Superstar Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar are set to offer a treat with their first collaboration “Jailer.” The action comedy entertainer is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The Telugu version of “Kaavaalaa” has been released recently which is getting a good response. Today the Telugu version of the “Hukum” song was launched by Victory Venkatesh.



Anirudh came up with a thumping tune elevating Superstar. The beats are highly energetic, and so are the vocals. Bhaskarabhatla penned the lyrics. Rajini is seen firing guns. The legendary actor’s powerful screen presence and swag will leave the fans in a frenzy.

The song will intensify the buzz, and the impact will be double when we watch it on the big screen. Jailer has a stellar cast, including Mohanlal (cameo appearance), Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and Mirnaa Menon. The film is scheduled for a grand release on August 10th.