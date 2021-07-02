Venkatesh, Varun Tej And All The Other Cast Of F3 Are Back To Work

As Covid-19 cases in the country came down, slowly most of the state governments have lifted the lockdown completely. In Telangana too, the people are getting back to their normalcy. So, all the Tollywood actors are slowly joining the sets of their movies and resuming the shootings.

There were updates from RRR, Shyam Singha Roy and other movies too. Now, the F3 team also resumed their shooting and are back to the sets. Venkatesh, Varun Tej and the makers also dropped the update on their Twitter page and shared a few BTS pics from the sets.









The BTS pics showcased Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi, Sunil and Varun Tej in all smiles enjoying the shooting! The makers also jotted down, "#F3Movie Shoot Resumes మెల్లగామళ్ళీనవ్వులుమొదలుGet ready for the Most Awaited Fun Franchise".

Anil Ravipudi









He also shared the same pics and wrote, "Back to Shoot with my favourite COBRAS మెల్లగామళ్ళీనవ్వులుమొదలు".

Varun Tej









Varun Tej shared a BTS pic from the shooting spot and showcased how Venkatesh, Anil, Dil Raju and others having fun on the sets!

Speaking about the movie, F3 is the sequel to the F2 movie which had Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles. Now, all these lead actors will continue in the sequel too. Even Sunil, Anjali, Sangeetha and other star comedians also joined the cast to add more fun to the movie.

F3 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banners. This movie is all set to hit the screens on 27th August, 2021.