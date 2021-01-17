Venkatesh's 'Narappa', a complete family drama

This Pongal season has once again brought a gleam to the Tollywood film industry. From the last eight months, there were no big movies released. Unlike the Bollywood film industry which became successful with OTT platforms in this Covid-19 crisis period, Tollywood producers couldn't dare to take this step.

Thus, from 'Vakeel Saab' to Shekar Kammula's 'Love Story' a dozen movies are all set to hit the big screens this year.

Off late, on the occasion of 'Sankranti' festival, Tollywood ace actor Venkatesh's upcoming movie 'Narappa' makers have dropped a beautiful poster and made their fans go awe struck.

The festive gift from the makers of 'Narappa' movie has treated all the fans of Venkatesh. This poster shows off Narappa's family on a family vacation. It has Venkatesh and his reel wife Priyamani along with their three children. Karthik Rathnam of Kancherlapalem fame will be seen as their elder son 'Munikanna'. Venkatesh is essaying the titular role in this movie while Priyamani will be seen as his wife 'Sudaramma'.

Directed by Srikanth Addala and bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions banner. This flick also has Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in other prominent roles.

Narappa movie is the remake of Kollywood flick 'Asuran'. This movie has Dhanush and Manju Warrior in the lead roles.

S S Thaman will handle the music department while lyrics by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Suddala Ashok Teja, Anantha Sreeram, Krishnakanth and Kasarla Shyam give tunes to the melodious songs.

This movie deals with the 1968 Kilvenmani massacre, which led to the death of 44 Dalit individuals. The movie plot is picked from Vekkai by Poomani book who penned a few incidents of this deadly massacre.