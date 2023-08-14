Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’ key schedule wrapped

Victory Venkatesh teamed up with director Sailesh Kolanu, who is well-known for the ‘Hit’ franchise, for the action-packed drama “Saindhav.” The film, with a pan-Indian appeal, features Shraddha Srinath in a prominent role.

The makers unveiled a key update about the movie. They announced that an important schedule has been wrapped up. According to the update, they shot some major sequences involving Venkatesh in the schedule.

The star-studded cast includes Andrea Jeremiah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ruhani Sharma in pivotal roles. The musical score comes from Santhosh Narayanan, adding to the anticipation of this Niharika Entertainment production. “Saindhav” will hit theaters on December 22, 2023, worldwide.