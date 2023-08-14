Live
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
- ‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days
- Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP is looting North Andhra lands
- Glasses on doors of Owaisi's Delhi home found broken
Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’ key schedule wrapped
Victory Venkatesh teamed up with director Sailesh Kolanu, who is well-known for the ‘Hit’ franchise, for the action-packed drama “Saindhav.” The film, with a pan-Indian appeal, features Shraddha Srinath in a prominent role.
The makers unveiled a key update about the movie. They announced that an important schedule has been wrapped up. According to the update, they shot some major sequences involving Venkatesh in the schedule.
The star-studded cast includes Andrea Jeremiah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ruhani Sharma in pivotal roles. The musical score comes from Santhosh Narayanan, adding to the anticipation of this Niharika Entertainment production. “Saindhav” will hit theaters on December 22, 2023, worldwide.
