Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’: Sailesh Kolanu reveals secrets of the film

Sankranti 2024 promises an exhilarating treat for movie enthusiasts as Victory Venkatesh gears up to grace the screens with "Saindhav." Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, renowned for the HIT franchise, and featuring Shraddha Srinath as the female lead, the action thriller is generating considerable buzz. In a recent interview, director Sailesh shared an intriguing update about the film.



According to Sailesh, "Saindhav" will boast a total of 9 dynamic fight sequences. However, he emphasized that these action set pieces won't be mere elevations but integral components driving the narrative forward. The director assured that each fight scene would carry an emotional touch, adding depth to the overall storytelling.

In addition to Venkatesh and Shraddha Srinath, the film stars an ensemble cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, Baby Sara, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the movie features Santosh Narayanan's musical compositions, adding another layer of excitement for the audience. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and action-packed sequences with "Saindhav" this Sankranti.