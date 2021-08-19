Venkatesh's suggestions for young heroes!

Tollywood: Young hero Vishnu is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Raja Raja Chora' and has been busy with promotional events. Sree Vishnu said that the film is a comedy entertainer and the audience will feel like they are watching Venkatesh's movie.

When asked why he compared his film with Venkatesh's movies, he said, "Venky sir called me immediately after the release of the trailer. He said that my comedy timing was extraordinary. I met him personally after the release of 'Needi Naadi Oke Katha'. He gave me valuable suggestions and they are now helping me in selecting a good subject. He also suggested me what kind of films will appeal to the masses,".

The actor's Raja Raja Chora marked the debut of a new director Hasith Goli. The film was released today. Megha Akash and Sunainaa played the leading lady roles.