Venky Atluri to direct Pawan Kalyan!

Pawan Kalyan is showing interest to remake the Malayalam super hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. As of now, there is no clarity on the other hero but we hear that Venky Atluri is the director of the film. Earlier, it is Sagar Chandra who's name popped up in the media but Venky Atluri came in.

Trivikram Srinivas will present the movie under Haarika & Hassinee Creations production. Pawan Kalyan is planning to finish the shoot in a single schedule. Most likely, the film will feature Vijay Setupathi in another role but there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

As of now, the film unit is busy with the pre-production works and the complete details of the movie will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more updates on this prestigious remake.