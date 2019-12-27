Venky Mama 13 Days Collections Report
Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya's Venky Mama completed a successful run of two weeks at the box-office and the movie made a decent amount of 33...
Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya's Venky Mama completed a successful run of two weeks at the box-office and the movie made a decent amount of 33 crores share at the worldwide box-office. KS Ravindra directed the movie that was produced by Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad.
The following is the detailed area-wise break-up report of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama.
Nizam: Rs 10.92 Cr
Ceded: Rs 4.42 Cr
Uttarandhra: Rs 4.45 Cr
Guntur: Rs 2.11 Cr
Krishna: Rs 1.65 Cr
East Godavari: Rs 2.14 Cr
West Godavari: Rs 1.32 Cr
Nellore: Rs 0.93 Cr
Rest Of India: Rs 2.58 Cr
Overseas: Rs 3.15 Cr
Total 13 days AP/TS Venky Mama Collections: Rs 27.94 Cr Shares
Total 13 days Worldwide Venky Mama Collections: Rs 33.67 Cr Shares
Total 13 days Worldwide Venky Mama Collections: Rs 57.80 Cr Gross