Venky Mama 13 Days Collections Report

Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya's Venky Mama completed a successful run of two weeks at the box-office and the movie made a decent amount of 33 crores share at the worldwide box-office. KS Ravindra directed the movie that was produced by Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad.

The following is the detailed area-wise break-up report of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama.

Nizam: Rs 10.92 Cr

Ceded: Rs 4.42 Cr

Uttarandhra: Rs 4.45 Cr

Guntur: Rs 2.11 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.65 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 2.14 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.32 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.93 Cr

Rest Of India: Rs 2.58 Cr

Overseas: Rs 3.15 Cr

Total 13 days AP/TS Venky Mama Collections: Rs 27.94 Cr Shares

Total 13 days Worldwide Venky Mama Collections: Rs 33.67 Cr Shares

Total 13 days Worldwide Venky Mama Collections: Rs 57.80 Cr Gross