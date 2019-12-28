Venky Mama Movie 2 Weeks Collections
Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput played the lead roles in the film Venky Mama that did well at the box-office.
Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput played the lead roles in the film Venky Mama that did well at the box-office. The makers are so happy with the performance of the movie at the box-office. The movie completed a run of 2 weeks and made a share of 34.29 crores, which is good. KS Ravindra directed the film.
The following is the area-wise break up of the movie Venky Mama for 2 weeks at the worldwide box-office:
Nizam: Rs 11.16 Cr
Ceded: Rs 4.48 Cr
Uttarandhra: Rs 4.61 Cr
Guntur: Rs 2.14 Cr
Krishna: Rs 1.68 Cr
East Godavari: Rs 2.17 Cr
West Godavari: Rs 1.34 Cr
Nellore: Rs 0.94 Cr
Rest Of India: Rs 2.60 Cr
Overseas: Rs 3.17 Cr
Total 14 days AP/TS Venky Mama Collections: Rs 28.52 Cr Shares
Total 14 days Worldwide Venky Mama Collections: Rs 34.29 Cr Shares
Total 14 days Worldwide Venky Mama Collections: Rs 58.90 Cr Gross