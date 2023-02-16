Venue Finalized for Pre-Release Event of VBVK

Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming Telugu movie "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha" (VBVK) is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this weekend. To build anticipation ahead of its release, the movie makers have scheduled a pre-release event at the People's Plaza in Necklace Road, Hyderabad, today. The event will be graced by the presence of Akkineni Akhil, who will be the chief guest, and is scheduled to start from 5 PM onwards.

Directed and written by Murali Kishore Abburu, VBVK has garnered considerable attention due to its promotional content. The film features a star-studded cast, including Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, Praveen, and LB Sriram, among others. Chitan Bharadwaj has composed the music for the film, which is backed by GA2 Pictures and presented by Allu Aravind.



Kiran Abbavaram is a young, promising Telugu actor who made his debut with the critically acclaimed movie "Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru." He has since then worked in various Telugu films, and VBVK marks his latest venture. The movie is highly anticipated by the audience, given its intriguing title and impressive star cast. With the pre-release event scheduled for today, the excitement for the movie's release is at an all-time high. Fans and movie buffs are eagerly waiting to see what VBVK has in store for them in theaters.

