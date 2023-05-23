Live
- AI would kill Google and Amazon - Bill Gates
- Kashmir is Heaven on Earth : Popular Quotes which portray the exact picture of this destination
- Andhra Pradesh: TTD gears up to intensify security at Tirumala, to hold meeting
- Leaked: iPhone 15 Pro Max and 16 Pro Max front design and display
- Funeral of Veteran Actor Sarath Babu to Take Place in Chennai
- Telangana: Minor dies after driver rolls up car window on her neck
- World Turtle Day 2023: DR Supraja’s started foundation, which helps sea turtle species conservation
- Hyderabad: People will select job creator Modi and junk trouble maker KCR, says Bandi
- Telangana police returns over 1000 theft mobile phones using CEIR
- Supreme Court directs YS Avinash Reddy to approach High Court vacation bench on May 25
Funeral of Veteran Actor Sarath Babu to Take Place in Chennai
Rajinikanth expressed his sorrow over the loss of his dear friend Sarath Babu, who passed away due to multi-organ failure in a private hospital in...
Rajinikanth expressed his sorrow over the loss of his dear friend Sarath Babu, who passed away due to multi-organ failure in a private hospital in Hyderabad. Sarath Babu's funeral is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Tuesday. Following the news of his demise, several celebrities including Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, Prakash Raj, and Chiranjeevi took to social media to pay their respects to the veteran actor.
Sarath Babu had been admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad earlier this month due to deteriorating health. He had contracted sepsis, which affected his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs, ultimately leading to his demise at the age of 71. His mortal remains were transported to Chennai on Tuesday morning for family and friends to bid their final farewells. The funeral is scheduled to take place around 2 PM on the same day.
Rajinikanth, in his tweet, remembered Sarath Babu as a close friend and a remarkable individual. He expressed his grief over the irreparable loss and wished for Sarath Babu's soul to rest in peace.