Funeral of Veteran Actor Sarath Babu to Take Place in Chennai

Rajinikanth expressed his sorrow over the loss of his dear friend Sarath Babu, who passed away due to multi-organ failure in a private hospital in Hyderabad. Sarath Babu's funeral is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Tuesday. Following the news of his demise, several celebrities including Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, Prakash Raj, and Chiranjeevi took to social media to pay their respects to the veteran actor.

Sarath Babu had been admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad earlier this month due to deteriorating health. He had contracted sepsis, which affected his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs, ultimately leading to his demise at the age of 71. His mortal remains were transported to Chennai on Tuesday morning for family and friends to bid their final farewells. The funeral is scheduled to take place around 2 PM on the same day.

Rajinikanth, in his tweet, remembered Sarath Babu as a close friend and a remarkable individual. He expressed his grief over the irreparable loss and wished for Sarath Babu's soul to rest in peace.