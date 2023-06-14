Veteran director’s new film teaser to be attached to ‘Adipurush’ prints

Prabhas starrer mythological drama “Adipurush” is all set to hit big screens this Friday globally. Directed by Om Raut, the movie has Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the crucial roles.

The latest to know is that the veteran director Vijay Bhaskar’s new movie “Jilebi” teaser will be attached to “Adipurush” prints exclusively. The makers have officially announced it online.

Sree Kama and Shivani Rajashekar are the lead pair in this movie, which is being produced by Guntur Rama Krishna. Manisharma is the music director for this romantic comedy film.