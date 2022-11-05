Victory Venkatesh Praises Nachindi Girlfriend Movie Trailer

Aatagadhara Shiva fame Uday Shankar's upcoming film Nachindi Girlfriendu, directed by Guru Pavan, is all set to hit the theatres all over the world on 11th November 2022. Atluri Narayanarao is producing the upcoming film. Tollywood Star Hero Victory Venkatesh has recently released the trailer of this upcoming film.

While releasing the trailer, Venkatesh wished the entire movie team and expressed that this movie is rich in visuals, thrilling elements, and emotional scenes. On the occasion of the trailer's release, Hero Uday Shankar added that this movie is a thrilling concept in which the entire story happens in a day and mentions that it has all the attractive elements that connect youth.

Uday Shankar and Jennifer are the lead actors in the upcoming in this yet to be released film. Comedian Madhunandan plays the lead role in this film, directed by Guru Pawan.