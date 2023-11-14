Victory Venkatesh, Shailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainments' prestigious project 'Saindhav' releases Children's Day Special Poster

Victory Venkatesh's 75th landmark film 'Saindhav' is one of the most awaited pan India projects releasing in 2024. Directed by the very talented Shailesh Kolana, the film is gearing up for a Sankranti release. On the occasion of Children's Day, the makers have released a special poster.

In the poster, Venkatesh is seen taking baby Sara to school on a bike with a smile. It was a perfect poster for Children's Day and entertained everyone.

The already released teaser of 'Saindhav' is getting a tremendous response nationwide. Shailesh Kolana was praised for presenting Venkatesh in an intense avatar never seen before.

The makers will kick-start the musical journey by launching the film's first single-Rang Usage on November 21. Sensational composer Santhosh Narayanan has composed a chart buster album for this film.

S. Manikandan is providing the cinematography for this film which is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, Gary BH is the editor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Baby Sara and Jayaprakash are the other main cast of the movie. Kishore Tallur is the co-producer.

'Saindhav' is slated to release on January 13, 2024 in all South Indian languages, Hindi.

Cast: Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, Jayaprakash