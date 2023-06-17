Video: Anupama Parameswaran turns singer; sings Ilaiyaraja Classic

Actress Anupama Parameswaran is one multi-faceted beauty and she has proved it time and again. The gorgeous actress is back at it once again, and this time with her soulful rendition of an old Ilaiyaraja classic melody.

Anupama took to Instagram and shared a video of her singing the Kalyana Then Nila song from Mammootty and Amala’s 1990 Tamil film, “Mounam Sammadham.” Anupama sang the song in her own style, and left her fans mesmerized in the end.





Sharing the video, Anupama wrote, “Musicians STAY AWAY. me in my La La Land… IYKYK (sic).” She went on to add a cute little post script which read, “Be kind in the comment section pls.” Well, the comments were totally kind indeed and fans went gaga over her singing skills. Even Anupama’s good friend and happening young beauty Sreeleela said that the song was “beautiful.”