Video: Fans Flock to See Vijay Deverakonda at ATA Women’s Forum in USA

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda's immense popularity knows no bounds! A recent video from the American Telugu Association (ATA) Women's Forum in the USA showcases the actor's heartwarming interaction with his fans.

The video captures Deverakonda navigating a sea of enthusiastic admirers, all eager for selfies and a glimpse of the star. Dressed in a cool, casual ensemble of an all-black blazer and a yellow beanie, Deverakonda's smile shines through despite the throng of fans. Even with security personnel present, the sheer number of well-wishers makes it a delightful challenge for him to move through the venue. This outpouring of affection comes during Deverakonda's US vacation with his family.



https://x.com/SureshPRO_/status/1799996972671361276

On the professional front, while his last film, ‘The Family Star,’ didn't find box office success, the future promises to be exciting. Deverakonda has announced two captivating projects: a historical drama, ‘VD14,’ and a period thriller, ‘SVC59’.

Deverakonda's personal life also continues to spark interest. Recent reports suggested a birthday celebration with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna in Abu Dhabi. Though neither actor confirmed the vacation, social media sleuths noticed location hints that fueled the speculation.



Earlier, a trip to the Maldives by the rumoured couple had sent fans into a frenzy, with whispers of a possible engagement. However, Deverakonda firmly shut down these rumours, clarifying that he has no plans to get engaged or married anytime soon.



In a previous interview promoting ‘The Family Star,’ when asked about his romantic relationships, Deverakonda took a witty approach. He playfully stated that he was indeed in a relationship—with his family! "Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we all are in a relationship," he quipped.

