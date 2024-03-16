Vijay Antony ventures into romantic territory with ‘Love Guru’

Renowned for his versatility in the South Indian film industry, Vijay Antony steps into the romantic entertainer genre for the first time with "Love Guru." Starring alongside Mrinalini Ravi, the film is produced under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner and presented by Meera Vijay Antony, with direction helmed by Vinayak Vaidyanathan. Scheduled for release on April 11, coinciding with the Ramzan festival, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its unique narrative.

During the press meet held in Hyderabad, Vijay Antony expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing its relevance to viewers' everyday lives. He highlighted the humorous portrayal of love dilemmas and his character's role as the Love Guru, offering solutions to common relationship challenges. Vijay Antony praised the collaboration with Mrinalini Ravi, lauding her compelling performance as the female lead.

Director Vinayak Vaidyanathan reflected on his journey with the film, drawing parallels to Vijay Antony's acclaimed work in "Bichagadu." He envisioned "Love Guru" as a defining chapter in the actor's career, showcasing a new dimension of his talent. Mrinalini Ravi, in turn, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and highlighted Vijay Antony's portrayal of a romantic character as a refreshing departure from his usual roles.

Lyricist Bhashyashree commended the script's depth and Vijay Antony's versatile performance, predicting a warm reception from Telugu audiences. With its blend of romance and comedy, "Love Guru" aims to strike a chord with viewers, offering a fresh perspective on love and relationships.