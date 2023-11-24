Vijay Antony's 'Vikram Rathod' Releasing on December 1

Vijay Antony has been impressing everyone by playing different roles since the beginning of his career. He has made a name for himself in the South by giving preference to stories and coming up with impeccable performances. Recently, he scored super success with the movie Bichagadu 2. The actor who is riding high with the success is coming up with another different concept action entertainer. The film Vikram Rathod starring Vijay Antony in the lead is ready for release in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Apollo Productions bankrolled the project with SNS Movies presenting and Babu Yogeshwaran directing it. Ravuri Venkataswamy and S Kausalya Rani are the producers. Music maestro Ilayaraja is providing the music. This movie in Telugu will be jointly released by Om Shiva Ganga Enterprises (K Babu Rao) and PSR Films (GPS Reddy) on December 1st.

While Suresh Gopi, Ramya Nambisan, Sonu Sood, and Sangeetha played crucial roles in this film, while Chaya Singh, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Kasturi Shankar, Robo Shankar, and Manish Kanth will appear in other important roles.