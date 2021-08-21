Vijay Devarakonda and Shiva Nirvana film gets shelved?

Despite scoring some sensational hits in his career like 'Arjun Reddy', 'Geetha Govindam' etc, young hero Vijay Devarakonda also has his share of disasters in his career like 'NOTA', 'World Famous Lover' etc.

Vijay Devarakonda is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, 'Liger' under the direction of ace director Puri Jagannath. Also, Vijay Devarakonda signed a project with the 'Ninnu Kori' and 'Majili' fame Shiva Nirvana whose upcoming film starring Nani is slated for a digital release very soon. But according to the latest buzz, the project gets shelved. interestingly, the reason behind it is Vijay Devarakonda himself. The actor has reportedly demanded the makers to make the film in a pan-Indian level with a massive budget and the producers are not ready to do so. It seems like Vijay Devarakonda also suggested some big changes in the script.



So, the project is now canceled and we have to wait and see if we can ever see a film with Vijay Devarakonda and Shiva Nirvana's combination anytime soon or not.

