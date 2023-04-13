Vijay Devarakonda Pens A Special Note For Samantha Ahead Of Shaakuntalam Release

It is all known that this Friday is going to be a blockbuster one as Samantha's Shaakuntalam movie is all set to hit the theatres. Thus, most of her co-stars and fans are wishing the best for this ace actress. Being the love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, there are many expectations on it. Even her Kushi movie co-star Vijay Devarakonda also wished Sam on this special occasion and penned a long note on social media.



Vijay Devarakonda's note reads, "Sammy,

You are so full of love, always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still giving your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it :)

The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past 1 year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest.

I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalam

tomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well

Love always,

Vijay."

Even Sam also replied to this post jotting down, "At a loss for words… Really needed this. Thank you my hero!! @TheDeverakonda #Shaakuntalam".

Even Shiva Nirvana, Sai Dharam Tej, Teja Sajja and Sundeep Kishan also shared beautiful posts on their Twitter pages and wished Sam for her big day…

Shiva Nirvana

Epic tale #Shaakunthalam in Theatres from tomorrow ❤️ My favourite @Samanthaprabhu2 garu Wishing you a great success and i hope its going to be another milestone in your career best wishes to @Gunasekhar1 garu #dilraju garu @SVC_official and the team pic.twitter.com/OtGivKLbgW — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) April 13, 2023

Along with sharing Shaakuntalam poster, he also wrote, "Epic tale #Shaakunthalam in Theatres from tomorrow. My favourite @Samanthaprabhu2 garu. Wishing you a great success and i hope its going to be another milestone in your career best wishes to @Gunasekhar1 garu #dilraju garu @SVC_official and the team".

Teja Sajja

Wishing my ever favourite @Samanthaprabhu2 garu loads of luck & love for #Shaakuntalam I hope the outcome is as magical as the film looks 🤗 May success be with you, always! You truly deserve it 🙌🏻 Big love 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eQI7xNHsqq — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) April 13, 2023

He also shared a beautiful poster of Shaakuntalam and wished the whole team… Sam also replied to his post and in return wished the best for his Hanu-Man movie too.

Sai Dharam Tej

Wishing the FIGHTER @Samanthaprabhu2 a super-duper success tomorrow with #Shaakuntalam 🤗 Loving your efforts, passion & the way you're going to the last mile to promote the film. Best wishes to@Gunasekhar1 garu @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma garu @neelima_guna garu… pic.twitter.com/o0qB9BaffM — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 13, 2023

His post reads, "Wishing the FIGHTER @Samanthaprabhu2 a super-duper success tomorrow with #Shaakuntalam. Loving your efforts, passion & the way you're going to the last mile to promote the film. Best wishes [email protected] garu @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma garu @neelima_guna garu @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official".

Sundeep Kishan

Wishing the Incredible @Samanthaprabhu2 @Gunasekhar1 garu @ActorDevMohan & the entire team of #Shakunthalam All the very best for their release tomorrow ❤️ Keep Soaring and Inspiring Sam 🤗 pic.twitter.com/sB6rl65DZf — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) April 13, 2023

Well, another big update regarding Shaakuntalam movie is that the movie will not be screened in Imax due to traffic restrictions of Ambedkar Jayanthi…

An important update to our beloved fans & moviegoers in Hyderabad : Due to Dr. Ambedkar Statue Inauguration Tomorrow, all the shows at Prasads Imax have been Cancelled. Book your tickets accordingly in other screens!#Shaakuntalam in cinemas from Tomorrow! 🎟️… pic.twitter.com/TTjdOSloDT — Gunaa Teamworks (@GunaaTeamworks) April 13, 2023

The makers shared this update to all the netizens by jotting down, "An important update to our beloved fans & moviegoers in Hyderabad. Due to Dr. Ambedkar Statue Inauguration Tomorrow, all the shows at Prasads Imax have been Cancelled. Book your tickets accordingly in other screens!"

Going with the details of Shaakuntalam movie, it is directed by Rudhramadevi fame Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled by his daughter Neelima Guna under the 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will be released on 14th April, 2023…