Vijay Devarakonda to unleash songs

The makers of Vijay Devarakonda's upcoming film 'World Famous Lover' took to social media and announced the song announcement as promised. The first look already triggered a lot of curiousiy around the romantic drama as the maiden glimpse of Aishwarya Rajesh.

Both Vijay and Aishwarya shared a cute romantic moment as a typical husband and wife in the poster. Along with the first look, the release date of 'World Famous Lover' has also been revealed.

The film is slated to hit the theaters on February 14 which happens to be Valentine's Day. Bankrolled by Creative Commercials, the first look poster of the film showcased Vijay as an angry, battered and bruised youngster.

Despite bleeding from the injuries on his face, the actor is seen flipping a cigarette and blowing the smoke.

Also starring Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies, 'World Famous Lover' is directed by 'Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju' fame Kranthi Madhav.

While the music is composed by Gopi Sunder, the film is currently in the last leg of shoot, aver makers.



