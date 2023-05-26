Vijay Devarakonda Will Launch The Teaser Of Satya Dev’s Full Bottle Movie

Live
Highlights
- Rowdy actor Vijay will launch the teaser of the Full Bottle movie tomorrow!
- The makers shared the announcement poster on social media to keep up the momentum!
It is all known that Satya Dev is essaying a complete mass and hilarious role in Full Bottle movie. He will be seen an auto driver ‘Mercury Soori’ and entertain his fans and movie buffs to the core! As scheduled the teaser of this movie will be launched tomorrow and guess what, Rowdy actor Vijay Devarakonda will launch it through his social media page… The makers dropped this great news and made created a noise!
The teaser will be out tomorrow @ 5:30 PM.
Full Bottle movie is being directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the Sarvanthram Creations and SD Company banners.
