Just In
Vijay Deverakonda drops ‘Family Star’ teaser announcement; sparks excitement
The charismatic Vijay Deverakonda is set to dazzle the screen once again in "Family Star," directed by Parasuram Petla, with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Scheduled for an April 5, 2024 release, the actor took to social media to share the exciting news of the upcoming teaser release.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the teaser's release date, with Vijay Deverakonda's social media post generating heightened anticipation. Alongside the lead roles, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including a special cameo appearance by Rashmika Mandanna, adding an extra layer of excitement.
Produced by Dil Raju under the prestigious banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, "Family Star" will be presented in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, promising a multilingual treat for audiences. Stay tuned for the much-anticipated teaser, as Vijay Deverakonda continues to captivate fans with his dynamic on-screen presence.